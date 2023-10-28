South Carolina scores, still trail A&M in 3rd quarter, live updates

3rd quarter

The Gamecocks responded strong in the third by scoring a field goal closing the distance in scores between the two teams. It appeared that tight end Trey Knox injured himself and he left the game, which adding to the already depleted Gamecocks receivers.

2nd quarter

During the second quarter of the game, South Carolina’s defense continued to standout against the Against the Aggies offense with Texas A&M, however, a strong run in the redzone tied up the game between the two SEC schools.

Rattler had trouble finding targets during the second period due to the Aggie’s smothering defense. Despite the Gamecocks strong effort, South Carolina’s defense failed to stop the Aggies from scoring and trail 14-7 at the two minute mark of the second quarter.

Spencer Rattler led the Gamecocks tried to lead South Carolina on a two-minute drill but was unsuccessful due in part to a negative average rushing the ball and Rattler not being able to connect with his receivers.

South Carolina failed to stop the Aggies again toward the end of the half, bringing the defecit to 14 points and South Carolina trailed 21-7 at halftime.

1st quarter

The first quarter was a battle of the defenses with neither team giving up a lot of yardage with positive gains being few and far in between. Freshman wideout Nyck Harbor was quarterback Spencer Rattler’s favorite target during the first quarter of the game. A few good runs by running back Mario Anderson gave the Gamecocks a slight edge on the playing field.

Senior Dakereon Joyner scored from the wildcat formation to put South Carolina on the board first.

Game preview

The Gamecocks are back on the road this week, looking to break a three-game losing streak as they face the Texas A&M Aggies.

Kickoff time will be at high noon at College Station. Carolina is really thin at receiver, Juice Wells and Ahmarean Brown are both out with injuries, while Xavier Legette is questionable.

The Gamecocks need some other receivers to step up against the Aggies, one player who is capable of picking up some of that slack is red-shirt sophomore Omega Blake.

Blake has 15 catches this season for 204 yards and a touchdown, head coach Shane Beamer said Blake has been putting in extra work to get better.

