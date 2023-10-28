Woman dies in crash in Oconee Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, the incident occurred at around 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Windsor Street and Main Street.

Officials said the driver failed to negotiate at the intersection and collided with two stationary signs in proximity of this intersection.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, passed away at the scene from a head injury, coroner said.

The coroner said the crash is being investigated by the Westminster Police Department.

