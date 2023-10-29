4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, they told Atlanta News First.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting by Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, they told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded to a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue at 5 a.m. on Sunday. Four people were shot, including three women and one man, police said. Three victims had already taken themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by the time authorities arrived, while police found the fourth in critical condition and took her to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Two of the victims are also GSU students, the university confirmed.

The university said people not involved with GSU exchanged gunfire at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Cortland Street, with the students as innocent bystanders.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured and their families,” the school said in a statement.

Police said the shooting began when two groups started fighting, adding that there was a “large crowd” at the gas station. The investigation remains ongoing.

The gas station is across the street from University Commons, a student housing facility, and the Piedmont Central Dining Hall.

A woman staying in the area overnight told Atlanta News First she heard a smattering of gunfire and cars racing off.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, something definitely happened,’” she said. “I didn’t even want to go outside and see it.”

Several businesses in the area have announced closures after the incident.

Last December, a GSU student was shot and killed at the same gas station.

RELATED: Georgia State student shot, killed at gas station near campus, school confirms

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Woman dies in crash in Oconee Co.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while riding bike, coroner says
Darren Baer
Suspect charged after two found dead inside Mauldin home

Latest News

Multiple gathered to celebrate 100 years at Duncan Park which was gifted to the city in 1923.
Multiple gather to celebrate 100 years at Duncan Park
Ice on Main
Ice on Main returns to downtown Greenville
National Forests in North Carolina officials said crews are working to contain a 61 acre fire...
Officials working to contain 61 acre fire at Collett Ridge in NC
Traffic Crash
SCHP: 1 dead more than week after truck collides with lawnmower
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 15-year-old in Anderson Co.