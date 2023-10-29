‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54, TMZ writes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ‘Friends’ star, Matthew Perry has reportedly died from drowning, according to TMZ.

TMZ writes that 54 year old Perry was found in a jacuzzi at an L.A. home Saturday night.

First responders reportedly rushed to the scene in response to cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Matthew Perry (Associated Press)

There were no drugs found at the scene, TMZ says they were told.

