‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54, TMZ writes

‘Friends’ star, Matthew Perry has reportedly died from drowning, according to TMZ.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ‘Friends’ star, Matthew Perry has reportedly died from drowning, according to TMZ.

TMZ writes that 54 year old Perry was found in a jacuzzi at an L.A. home Saturday night.

First responders reportedly rushed to the scene in response to cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry(Associated Press)

There were no drugs found at the scene, TMZ says they were told.

For more information, visit TMZ’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Darren Baer
Suspect charged after two found dead inside Mauldin home
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Car Crash
Woman dies in crash in Oconee Co.

Latest News

‘Friends’ star, Matthew Perry has reportedly died from drowning, according to TMZ.
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54, TMZ writes
Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating third drive-by shooting at home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner identifies 22-year-old man after crash