Furman downs ETSU, 16-8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - FCS No. 3 Furman intercepted three passes and held ETSU to just 230 yards of total offense to maintain first place in the Southern Conference standings with a 16-8 victory over the Buccaneers on homecoming Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium.

Ian Williams converted on a pair of first quarter field goals, including a 52-yarder with 3:48 remaining in the period, to stake the Paladins to a 6-0 lead. ETSU marched into the red zone with under a minute to go in the first half, but Furman Cally Chizik stepped in front of a William Riddle pass at the two yard line to preserve the Paladin lead.

After Williams knocked through a 32-yard field goal with 3:22 left in the third quarter, Micah Robinson intercepted Riddle at the Bucs’ 42 with 2:38 left in the quarter. Five plays later in a third-and-six situation, Furman’s Tyler Huff connected with Joshua Harris on a screen pass and the junior went 22 yards to extend the margin to 16-0 with 46 seconds left in the period.

ETSU got on the board with 11:58 to play when Teddy Wilson blocked Ryan Leavy’s punt, and Ton’Quez Ball scooped up the loose ball at the eight and ran it in the end zone. Riddle hit Xavier Gaillardetz on a two-point conversion attempt to trim the lead to 16-8. The Bucs were forced to punt on their next possession. On its final drive, ETSU took over at the Furman 43, but Braden Gilby sacked Riddle on fourth down to force a turnover on downs before the Paladins ran out the clock to clinch the victory.

Huff went 21-of-35 through the air for 215 yards and a touchdown while Harris hauled in eight catches for 78 yards and a score. Dominic Roberto finished with 22 carries for 65 yards.

Furman (7-1, 5-0 SoCon) looks to strengthen its hold on first place next Saturday when the Paladins travel to Chattanooga, Tenn., to take on the Chattanooga Mocs (7-2, 6-1 SoCon) at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.