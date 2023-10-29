Ice on Main returns to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials announced that Ice on Main is returning to downtown Greenville in November.

The winter tradition is located at Village Green near the Courtyard Marriott.

Tickets are $10 for those 13 years and older, $8 for children between ages 3 and 12, and free for children under age 2.

The fun starts on November 15 and runs until January 15.

