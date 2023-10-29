Monday stays warm, First Alert Freeze follows this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A shot of Arctic air is looming closer, but we’ve still got a little warmth left to enjoy.

High pressure continues to hang on over the region, keeping clouds and unsettled weather at bay for the time being. Lows will remain cool and comfortable in the middle to upper 50s, all under mostly clear skies.

Regional Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Monday will be the last day of warm weather, but a major cold front will be knocking at our door. The day will start with mostly sunny skies, helping to push highs into the upper 70s and low 80s one more time. Clouds will then begin to build over the mountains during the afternoon, spilling toward the Upstate during the evening. Expect breezy conditions as well, with WSW winds picking up to 10-15 mph.

Futuretrack Satellite & radar, 12:00 PM Tuesday (WHNS)

The cold front will gradually sweep across our area on Tuesday, allowing an Arctic air mass to begin spilling over the region. Highs will drop over 20 degrees compared to Monday, taking us from the upper 70s and low 80s down to the 50s. A few showers remain possible, but current forecasts are trending toward a drier afternoon. In any event, make sure the kids are dressed warmly and can stay dry during trick-or-treating!

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Halloween will only be the beginning of the colder air. Despite sunny skies resuming on Wednesday, highs will be limited to the upper 40s across western North Carolina, and just the low 50s upstate. That’s over 15 degrees below late-October average and more typical late-December and January. Highs will slowly moderate back toward average, but it will take until Saturday to get there even as sunny skies continue.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

The worst of the cold hits on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Lows Halloween night will drop to the upper 20s across the mountains and low 30s upstate, setting us up for a widespread frost and a freeze for western North Carolina. Wednesday night brings a freeze for our entire region, with everyone set for lows in the 20s. That in mind, we are calling a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday & Wednesday night. Be ready to protect your plants, and make sure to bring your pets in for the night.

Frost & Freeze Forecast (WHNS)

