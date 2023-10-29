Multiple gather to celebrate 100 years at Duncan Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple people gathered to celebrate the 100 years at Duncan Park as city offers showcased plans to revitalize the area.

The festivities kicked off with a family bike rider around the park.

Former Spartanburg School District 7 educator, Edwin C Epps, also attended, and signed copies of his new book--Duncan Park; Stories of a Classic American Ballpark. Spartanburg officials also showcased plans to include new and improved trails as well as access to the lake.

Spartanburg officials showcased revitalized plans for Duncan Park during the celebration on Sunday, October 29. (Fox Carolina News)

The day also featured kickball, a youth baseball clinic, live music, food trucks, a historical walking tour of the stadium and more.

The Duncan Estate and the American Legion building was opened to provide a historical walking tour. The 300 acres on the south side of Spartanburg was gifted to the city by Maj. David R. Duncan, widely respected attorney and businessman, on February 29, 2923.

Three years later, Duncan Park Stadium hosted three Minor League Baseball teams, the Negro League’s Spartanburg Sluggers, American Legion Post 28 and several collegiate, independent and other teams.

