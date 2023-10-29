Multiple gather to celebrate 100 years at Duncan Park

Multiple gathered to celebrate 100 years at Duncan Park which was gifted to the city in 1923.
Multiple gathered to celebrate 100 years at Duncan Park which was gifted to the city in 1923.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple people gathered to celebrate the 100 years at Duncan Park as city offers showcased plans to revitalize the area.

The festivities kicked off with a family bike rider around the park.

Former Spartanburg School District 7 educator, Edwin C Epps, also attended, and signed copies of his new book--Duncan Park; Stories of a Classic American Ballpark. Spartanburg officials also showcased plans to include new and improved trails as well as access to the lake.

Spartanburg officials showcased revitalized plans for Duncan Park during the celebration on...
Spartanburg officials showcased revitalized plans for Duncan Park during the celebration on Sunday, October 29.(Fox Carolina News)

The day also featured kickball, a youth baseball clinic, live music, food trucks, a historical walking tour of the stadium and more.

The Duncan Estate and the American Legion building was opened to provide a historical walking tour. The 300 acres on the south side of Spartanburg was gifted to the city by Maj. David R. Duncan, widely respected attorney and businessman, on February 29, 2923.

Three years later, Duncan Park Stadium hosted three Minor League Baseball teams, the Negro League’s Spartanburg Sluggers, American Legion Post 28 and several collegiate, independent and other teams.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Woman dies in crash in Oconee Co.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while riding bike, coroner says
Darren Baer
Suspect charged after two found dead inside Mauldin home

Latest News

Ice on Main
Ice on Main returns to downtown Greenville
National Forests in North Carolina officials said crews are working to contain a 61 acre fire...
Officials working to contain 61 acre fire at Collett Ridge in NC
Traffic Crash
SCHP: 1 dead more than week after truck collides with lawnmower
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 15-year-old in Anderson Co.