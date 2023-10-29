Officials working to contain 61 acre fire at Collett Ridge in NC

At this time, there are no trail, road, or area closures
National Forests in North Carolina officials said crews are working to contain a 61 acre fire...
National Forests in North Carolina officials said crews are working to contain a 61 acre fire at Collett Ridge that started almost a week ago.(National Forests in North Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANDREWS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Forests in North Carolina officials said crews are working to contain a 61 acre fire at Collett Ridge that started almost a week ago.

Officials said the fire was reported on Monday, October 23, but has not been contained.

According to officials, due to dry fuels on the forest floor such as leaf litter, smoke continues to be produced and may be visible from Highway 74.

Crews completed handline from Lords Way down toward Junaluska Road and then east along the old powerline corridor.

They will continue to work within nearby communities to provide structure protection, and scouting the area to identify secondary containment lines, which could be a natural or man-made barrier such as a creek or road.

At this time, there are no trail, road, or area closures, but the public should avoid the area so crews and resources can work safely.

