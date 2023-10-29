SCHP: 1 dead more than week after truck collides with lawnmower

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than a week after a crash in Greenwood County.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at around 7:18 p.m. on Thursday, October 19.

Officials said a Ram pick up truck was traveling south on Dead Fall Road when the pick up collided with a John Deere lawnmower.

