SCHP: Pedestrian fatally hit by oncoming car in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is now dead after they were hit by an oncoming car.

Troopers say the crash happened Saturday, just before 6:30 a.m.

Officials say a 2012 Kia was driving west down SC-14, when the pedestrian tried to cross the road.

Troopers say the Kia hit the pedestrian.

Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene. The Kia driver was uninjured, according to SCHP.

It’s unclear if any there are any charges involved in the incident.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.