Warm through Monday, First Alert Freeze next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We still have a couple more days of unseasonably warm weather ahead, but a freeze continues to loom next week.

No major changes in our weather tonight. High pressure remains in place over the Southeast, so skies will run clear to partly cloudy. This will give us some great viewing conditions for the full Hunter’s Moon, especially with continued comfortable conditions. Lows will settle to the middle and upper 50s.

Regional Forecast, Sunday (WHNS)

More near-record warmth on Sunday, with more sunshine expected, too. Expect highs to climb into the low 80s, including across the mountains. If you’re looking to get out to see the Fall colors, tomorrow’s the day to do it with colors at their peak across the mountains.

Monday will be the last day of warm weather, but a major cold front will be knocking at our door. The day will start with mostly sunny skies, helping to push highs into the upper 70s and low 80s one more time. Clouds will then begin to build over the mountains during the afternoon, spilling toward the Upstate during the evening. Rain will stay out of the picture initially, but the same unfortunately cannot be said for Halloween.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Tuesday (WHNS)

The cold front will gradually sweep across our area on Tuesday, allowing an Arctic air mass to begin spilling over the region. Highs will drop over 20 degrees compared to Monday, taking us from the upper 70s and low 80s down to the low 50s to around 60. Along with the sharply cooler air, scattered showers are looking increasingly likely. Not the news we want to hear, but long sleeves and some rain gear will need to be incorporated into Halloween plans. Make sure the kids are dressed warmly and can stay dry during trick-or-treating!

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Halloween will only be the beginning of the colder air. Despite sunny skies resuming on Wednesday, highs will be limited to the upper 40s across western North Carolina, and just the low 50s upstate. That’s over 15 degrees below late-October average and more typical late-December and January. Highs will slowly moderate back toward average, but it will take until Saturday to get there even as sunny skies continue.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

The worst of the cold hits on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Lows Halloween night will drop to the upper 20s across the mountains and mid 30s upstate, setting us up for a widespread frost and a freeze for western North Carolina. Wednesday night brings a likely freeze for our entire region, with everyone set for lows in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees at best. That in mind, we are calling a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday night for western North Carolina, and for the entire area on Wednesday night. Be ready to protect your plants, and make sure to bring your pets in for the night.

Frost & Freeze Forecast (WHNS)

