2 Upstate cities named in top 10 safest cities to trick-or-treat

Two Upstate are being crowned the top 10 safest cities to trick-or-treat.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate are being crowned the top 10 safest cities to trick-or-treat.

According to Life360, Greenville and Spartanburg are rounding out the list.

The study was based on data from the location sharing app from last year’s Halloween.

Other cities that made the list include Knoxville, Tennessee, Daytona, Ohio and Miami and the Fort Lauderdale area.

