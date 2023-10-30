6 charged after drugs, nearly 30 guns seized in Yancey County

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office announced that six people were recently taken into custody after deputies seized over one pound of drugs and nearly thirty guns during multiple searches last week.

Deputies said they worked with the NC State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) to execute six search warrants at multiple locations from October 25 to October 27.

According to deputies, during the searches, they seized 1.36 pounds of methamphetamine, 28 guns and one weapon of mass destruction.

“This operation is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our law enforcement personnel who work tirelessly to protect our communities from the harm caused by illegal drugs,” said Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard. “This seizure sends a strong message that we will not tolerate the presence of drug traffickers in our community.”

Following the searches, the following suspects were taken into custody and charged.

53-year-old Matthew McCubbin was charged with three counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance, three counts of felony possession of firearm by felon, three counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substance, three counts of felony possession/distribution precursor methamphetamine and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

48-year-old Scott Tipton was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance, felony possession of firearm by felon, felony possession weapon mass destruction, possession drug paraphernalia and unlawful manufacturing of alcohol.

44-year-old Robert Dorsey was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, and possession drug paraphernalia.

31-year-old Tamera McCubbin was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

30-year-old Teisha Gilliam was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

39-year-old Jared Hatch was charged with felony possession of stolen firearm and also served with an outstanding warrant out of Henderson County for failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Deputies stated they also worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) during the investigation.

