‘Bourbon for Boobs’: Upstate woman raises awareness for breast cancer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - All in the name of a good cause, one Upstate woman is remembering her mother’s legacy with an event that brings awareness to breast cancer to the community.

Founder and host Melissa Morrell’s fourth annual Bourbon for Boobs event was held on Oct. 26 at The Foundry at Judson Mill.

Morrell started Bourbon for Boobs in honor of her late mother, Sammie Sweeney-Ferrigan, who fought stage 4 breast cancer for six years.

Featuring food, bourbon cocktails, live music and a silent and live auction with involvement from Upstate retailers, restaurants, and businesses, Bourbon for Boobs was able to surpass Morrell’s goal of $106,000.

“I am so humbled by the generosity of the Upstate community and am beyond honored to have hosted this event again,” said Morrell. “I had tremendous faith that we would exceed our goals to benefit those in our community who need our help the most. I also know without a doubt my mother would love to know her legacy is being used for good.”

Sammie Sweeney-Ferrigan (Melissa Morrell)

All proceeds benefit the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health, where the money will be used to help underserved women access the screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds, and breast MRIs they need.

“Unfortunately, breast cancer touches everyone. If you haven’t been affected, chances are you know someone who has been,” said Erik Whaley, president of the St. Francis Foundation. “This event allows us to honor the lives already claimed by this terrible disease while supporting those who have survived or are still fighting in a very real way. The funds raised will ensure we can provide the best care possible to those who need it the most.”

Bon Secours said the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health brings the most advanced breast imaging technology available together in one place with an expert staff that offers “compassionate, convenient care and rapid results”.

