Deputies investigating after 8 customer vehicles broken into at dealership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after eight customer vehicles were broken into at Benson Kia on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the scene located at 1100 North Pine Street and spoke with an employee who called in the incident.

The employee told deputies the incident must have happened between 8 p.m. on Friday, October 27, and 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 28.

Deputies were also informed that four individuals were seen on camera going through the parking lot throughout the night, but a copy of the video was not able to be made.

The following vehicles were damaged in the parking lot of the service department:

2017 White Kia Optima - passenger side rear window busted out.

2018 Gray Kia Soul - driver side rear window busted out.

2017 Black Kia Soul - driver side rear window busted out and steering column disassembled.

2015 Silver Kia Optima - passenger side rear window busted out and steering column disassembled.

2015 Red Kia Soul - driver side read window busted out.

2021 Orange Kia Forte - driver side rear window busted out.

2017 Red Kia Soul - Driver side rear window busted out and steering column disassembled.

2015 Hyundai Sonata - driver side rear window busted out.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.