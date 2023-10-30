Deputy-involved shooting in Greenville justified, sheriff says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a critical incident briefing released on Monday, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a deputy-involved shooting that took place at the Trophy Club in September was justified.

On Sept. 15, deputies were called to the Trophy Club for 57-year-old Matthew Edward Healey who fired shots in the parking lot around 12:40 a.m. When officials arrived, an officer-involved shooting took place resulting in Healey being injured and taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Healey was an Upstate dentist, according to the Associated Press. Records from the South Carolina Board of Dentistry show his license was suspended in January.

In the briefing, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the sheriff’s office conducted a review to determine were consistent with the strict guidelines and standards outlined in the sheriff’s office Use of Force policy. At the conclusion of their investigation, the Office of Professional Standards determined the sole deputy who fired their weapon was justified to use deadly force.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office are continuing their separate investigations to see if the deputy’s actions failed within the scope of the law.

