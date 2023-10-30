FBI recovers human remains in Pisgah National Forest

(WITN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - FBI officials said human remains were recovered from a remote wooded area off Stackhouse Road in the Pisgah National Forest in Asheville on Sunday.

According to officials, hunters made the discovery on Saturday and notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies contacted the FBI for assistance. Later, agents and deputies hiked to the remote area and secured the scene.

The remains were then sent to a lab at Quantico in Virginia. Right now, it is too early in the investigation to identify the person or the cause of death.

The U.S. Forest Service, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Walnut Fire Department assisted with the recovery.

