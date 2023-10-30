Fifth person charged after investigation into fraudulent vehicle titles in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that five Greenville County suspects were recently charged after agents investigated multiple fraudulent vehicle titles.

Officials said between October 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022, 57-year-old Keith Fuller reportedly bought vehicles from the Upstate Auto Auction with money he borrowed from someone.

According to officials, the person who lent Keith Fuller the money planned to hold the titles until Fuller paid him back. However, Keith Fuller allegedly got fraudulent titles to register the vehicles and sold them without paying the money he owed.

Officials stated that the other suspect, 64-year-old Grayling Sligh, reportedly went to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) multiple times in 2021 and 2022 and obtained duplicate titles for three vehicles using forged applications.

Keith Fuller was charged with two counts of Vehicle Title Fraud, and Sligh was charged with three counts of the same crime.

After Keith Fuller and Sligh were charged, SLED announced that two other people were taken into custody for their involvement in the situation.

On October 18, SLED said they charged 56-year-old Kevin Maurice Fuller with title fraud. According to his arrest warrant, Kevin Fuller applied for and received a duplicate title for a 2010 Ford using a “third-party title pickup” form.

On October 24, SLED announced that 62-year-old Kim Fuller was taken into custody and charged with two counts of title fraud. According to her warrants, she also applied for duplicate titles using a “third-party title pickup” form. The warrants stated that the titles were for a 2012 Jeep and a 2011 Ford.

On Monday, October 30, officials announced 51-year-old Teresa Acker was charged with two counts of vehicle title fraud. According to arrest warrants, Acker applied for duplicate titles using a “Third Party Title Pick Up” form for a 2015 BMW and 2006 Acura in 2022.

Teresa Acker (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

