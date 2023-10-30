First Impression Food Pantry in need of donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -First Impression Food Pantry has been a part of the Upstate community for the past several years, with one main mission.

“Crisis intervention, so someone calls here and they’re homeless or family living in a hotel, sleeping in their car. People need food, utility assistance, we try to meet that need. If we can’t internally help the individual family, we work with several wonderful partner agencies here in Greenville county. We will refer that individual family to another agency, say for rent assistance,” Bullock said.

First Impression was founded by Sandra Bullock…not the actress.

“Like the actress, but I’m the original Sandra Bullock, that’s what they call me,” Bullock said.

Bullock said for the families in need, she’s just a phone call away.

“Families can call when they’re in crisis and need food and we will try to get them what we can,” Bullock said.

Helping hundreds of families.

“Over the last six months we did about 160, we can’t always help the families but we will get them the proper referral. We may average 10-15 people a week or we get calls, oh God, sometimes this phone is blowing up,” Bullock said.

Bullock said she understands how it feels to be on the other side.

“It’s not a good feeling because I started this organization to be able to help people. I’m a former welfare mother, teen mom, I was on food stamps and section 8, so I understand what it’s like. I raised two sons and a daughter, so I understand what some of these families are going through because I experienced it and people reached out and helped me,” Bullock said.

With all the families that Bullock is helping in the Upstate, the pantry is running low.

“It’s good that the pantry is getting low but it’s not good because Christmas is coming, Thanksgiving is coming. There’s going to be families, they’re not going to have turkey, they’re not going to have all the big Christmas dinners because they don’t have the money. Even some that have food stamps struggle to try to make them last the whole month so that they can feed their families,” Bullock said.

Bullock said all donations are welcome to help restock the pantry.

“We really need canned goods, corn, string beans, peas, mixed vegetables, things like that. Fruit, peaches, pears, anything in the canned good line, pasta and the sauce. We have a lot of pasta left but we’ve run out of the sauce for them to fix the pasta,” Bullock said .

Each year during the holidays, Bullock adopts several families that are in need.

“Last year we adopted 50 families and they got a turkey or a ham and then I went and got stuffing and things so that they could have a dinner for Christmas. So, we take cash, Zelle, so a lot of people just sent us money last year and we purchased the items and we had a grant. We were able to buy some food through the county, they were a great partner with us GCRA and that’s how we keep stock,” Bullock said.

Since partnering with other local organizations Bullock has been receiving big ticketed items.

“Since partnering with Harvest Hope, we’re getting meat now, we never had that until this year. We’re actually getting breakfast sausage and things like that and then we partnered with Lowes and Fishes and they bring us bread and cakes and cookies. We’re hoping that in the next month or so we’ll be able to get some of those items with our partners but a lot of times they don’t have them either,” Bullock said.

Not only does Bullock provide food at First Impression but she also provides a list of other services.

“We just got a grant to do a greenhouse, an actual greenhouse in the back of our building. That’s from the South Carolina development program. We do all types of crises, people need a doctor, looking for a job, they’re being evicted, they’re trying to find a place to live, we try to get people sent to one of our partner agencies to help them through that,” Bullock said.

To continue helping those in the Upstate, Bullock has implemented a number of services and programs. One of the newest programs she’s implementing is her Greenhouse, where fresh fruits and vegetables will be grown.

“Well we work with Mills Village Farm and they have a food voucher where you can get 15 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables for $5 the general public for $20. A lot of people don’t have $20 and so with us being able to work with them and then have our own Greenhouse, we’ll be able to give people fresh vegetables, herbs and things and they won’t have to pay for that,” Bullock said.

If you would like to donate head to www.1isc.org , 864-520-1500, or you can drop your items off at 15 Grand Avenue Greenville SC 29607

