Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was recently taken into custody after hiding beneath a trap door inside a residence.

Deputies said they responded to a home along Highway 120 on October 30 to try and find Casey Brooks, a man wanted for multiple felony charges who has been eluding law enforcement since 2020.

According to deputies, they spoke to multiple people at the house who said they hadn’t seen Brook.

Deputies stated that they then searched the residence and found a trap door under a rug in one of the rooms. Deputies reportedly opened the trap door and found Brooks underneath.

Following the incident, Brooks was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony flee/elude arrest, misdemeanor flee/elude arrest, three counts of resisting public officer, two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of operate vehicle no insurance, two counts of fictitious registration plate, no registration. Deputies added that Brooks is also facing multiple charges in Cleveland County.

In addition to Brooks, deputies said 57-year-old Danny Brooks was charged with harboring fugitive and resisting public officer, and 23-year-old Jessica Green was charged with resisting public officer.

Jessica Green (Left), Danny Brooks (Right) (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

