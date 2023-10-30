Furman football reaches No. 2 in pair of FCS polls

Highest ranking for Paladins since 2005
Furman fans celebrate during the team's homecoming game win over ETSU. Furman is now ranked No....
Furman fans celebrate during the team's homecoming game win over ETSU. Furman is now ranked No. 2 in the country in a couple FCS polls.(Beth Hoole)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) polls have ranked the Furman Paladins No. 2 in the country following Saturday’s 16-8 homecoming win over East Tennessee State.

Furman was previously ranked No. 3 in the nation before being bumped up one spot by both the Stats Perform Poll and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Poll.

Furman’s No. 2 ranking is the program’s highest since reaching No. 1 on Oct. 31, 2005.

Last season’s national champion South Dakota State remains No. 1 in this week’s FCS polls.

In the AFCA Poll, other Southern Conference members join Furman including Chattanooga (T13th) and Western Carolina (20th). The poll points have Mercer ranked 26th.

Furman is now 7-1 overall, with the team’s only loss coming at South Carolina, and 5-0 in conference play.

Furman’s next challenge is a ranked matchup at No. 13 Chattanooga (7-2 overall, 6-1 conference) on Saturday afternoon. The stakes are very high for this game with the league championship and the conference’s automatic bid to the playoffs on the line for both teams.

