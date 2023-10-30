Game of the Week: Chapman def. Broome to win 7th consecutive region title

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Broome (8-2) cut the Chapman (9-1) lead to just 3 points with under four minutes remaining in Friday night’s game, but that was as close as they got. After Broome’s touchdown to make the score 38-35, Chapman drained the clock perfectly to preserve the lead and the win.

It’s Chapman’s seventh consecutive region championship, and the Panthers haven’t lost a region game at home since 2016.

“A bunch of excitement, a bunch of excitement,” Chapman Senior Quarterback Coleman Gray said after the win. “I knew that we have a run at this, and I can trust our whole team and trust my guys and we’re going to make a run.”

Chapman Football Head Coach Harry Cabaniss explained a method the team uses to keep calm under pressure like the Broome comeback late in the region title game.

“I know this is going to kind of sound weird. We play Halloween music every Monday, the Halloween theme song.,” Cabaniss said. “And that just keeps us eddy steady the whole night, and you just saw our level of confidence never change and that’s just who we are.”

Now Chapman will try to do what they did in 2016 and 2019, which is win a state title. FOX Carolina’s Tailgate Tour continues this coming Friday with the first round of the playoffs.

