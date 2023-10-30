Greenville first responders hit field in annual charity softball game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police officers and firefighters wore a different uniform Sunday afternoon for the third annual Heroes Softball Game at Fluor Field.

“Walking up to the plate, getting ready to just smack the ball somewhere and then hear the crowd. It’s awesome,” said Greenville City Firefighter Ian Anderson.

While the competition on the field is fierce, this opportunity isn’t lost on the first responders.

“I’ve worked several games as security here, so being able to be out here and actually on the field where I’ve watched the players play, it’s a lot of fun,” said Sgt. Corey Kellett with Greenville Police.

Each year, the game also raises money for a local charity, with this year’s edition helping get money for Shriners Hospital in Greenville. In total, nearly $5,000 was raised.

“Philanthropy allows us to continue to treat kids from all over the southeast United States regardless of insurance status and regardless of a family’s ability to pay,” said Shriners Hospital Senior Director of Philanthropy Paul Finelli.

Make no mistake, however, both sides wanted to win this game. Greenville Police was looking for its third straight win in the series and used a walk-off 3-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Greenville City Fire by a final score of 22-21.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.