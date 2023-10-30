LIVE: Nikki Haley to formally file for SC Presidential Primary ballot

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley is expected to formally file for the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot on Monday.

Haley will return to the South Carolina State House to officially file at 9:30 a.m.

