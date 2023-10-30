Man charged in connection to two breaking and entering incidents

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department charged a man in connection with two breaking and entering incident that happened on Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to apartments near Bulldog Drive at around 8:24 p.m. for a breaking and entering in progress.

Once on scene, officers made contact with the suspect 34-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Roberts. Roberts entered the apartment, stole a knife from the kitchen and went to another apartment trying to gain entry while holding the knife, police said.

Roberts was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, breaking and entering, and second-degree trespassing. This is his seventh arrest this year, including one in January where he faced multiple felony theft counts, police said.

He is being held at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.