Man charged months after crash that injured 4 children

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said a man was charged in a crash where four children were injured that happened earlier this year.

On Tuesday, January 3, two teens were traveling on McDowell High Drive and attempting to make a left turn onto Main Street when it collided with a Ford SUV.

Officers said 32-year-old Brandon Pierce Love was driving the Ford SUV with two children inside.

All five were admitted to the hospital for treatment, but one child had to undergo surgery and was in critical condition. The condition of the child is currently unknown.

On October 5, Love was arrested on the following charges:

  • Felony child abuse
  • Misdemeanor child abuse
  • Misdemeanor aggressive driving charges.

He is expected to appear in court on November 6 of this year.

