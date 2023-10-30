Man pleads guilty after confessing to 2020 Asheville shooting

Courtney Nifong
Courtney Nifong(Buncombe County District Attorney's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that injured one person in 2020.

Officials said Courtney Nifong pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, firearm by felon, and malicious maiming. He was sentenced to 144 to 185 months in prison.

According to officials, officers from the Asheville Police Department responded to Deaverview Road on November 26, 2020, where they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials stated that surveillance showed Nifong wearing loose clothing and a mask on Deaverview Road around the time the shooting happened. They added that Nifong later voluntarily talked to officers and confessed that he was involved in the shooting.

During his appearance in court, Nifong reportedly said he was hallucinating when the shooting happened. He also apologized to the victim and expressed remorse for his actions.

