Man sentenced following 2019 shooting that injured one person in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a 2019 shooting in Asheville that left one person injured.

Officials said Ashely Henry pleaded guilty today to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, castration without malice aforethought, and firearm by felon. He was sentenced to 70 to 96 months in prison.

According to officials, officers from the Asheville Police Department responded to N Marked Street in Asheville on October 12, 2019, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot to the hand. The victim told officers that Henry shot her after the two got into an argument.

Officials stated that officers found Henry in the apartment, suffering from a mental health crisis. They added that the department’s crisis negotiation team responded to the scene, and Henry eventually admitted to the shooting.

Following his release from prison, Henry will reportedly be placed on probation for 18 months with a suspended sentence of 17-30 months imprisonment for the possession of firearm by felon charge.

