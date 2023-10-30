Man, teen arrested following deadly stabbing in Union Co.

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a man and teen were arrested following a deadly stabbing that happened on Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene on Old Buncombe Road at around 11:26 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies saw multiple people standing in the backyard covered in blood and a man inside the house lying on the floor with several stab wounds.

Deputies then detained several people at the scene as they started gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.

During the investigation, they learned 20-year-old Bryson Alan Dowis was the person responsible for the deadly stabbing of Michael Scott Sain.

Dowis was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested and taken to the Union County Detention Center.

Officials said a 16-year-old was also arrested for assault and battery third degree charges during the incident and will be tried in Family Court.

The Sheriffs Office and the Union County Coroner’s Office are still investigating this case.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.