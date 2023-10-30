The Morning News experiencing technical difficulties Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina is experiencing technical difficulties Monday morning.

Viewers who watch our station through an antenna may not be able to watch The Morning News.

Cable and stream viewers are still able to watch.

You can watch The Morning News live here.

MORE NEWS: 2 Upstate cities named in top 10 safest cities to trick-or-treat

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.