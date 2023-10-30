Pet urgent care to open in Spartanburg

UrgentVet Spartanburg
UrgentVet Spartanburg(UrgentVet)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new urgent care for pets is coming to Spartanburg on Thursday, Nov. 2.

UrgentVet, located at 111 Blackstock Road, treats cats and dogs, providing care for non-life threatening conditions that happen after your regular vet is closed.

“Our UrgentVet mission is simple: We want to be here for your pet when your primary care vet can’t,” said UrgentVet. “Our goal is to provide quick, convenient, affordable care 365 days a year.”

Hours:

  • Monday through Friday - 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday - 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
  • All holidays - 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

UrgentVet mentioned that it cares for many illnesses, however it does treat life-threatening emergencies like the following:

  • Hit by car
  • Amputation
  • Pneumonia
  • Overnight hospitalization
  • Kidney failure

MORE NEWS:

