SCHP: Two killed in crash after crossing centerline in Abbeville Co.

(Pixabay)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are now dead after a crash involving three vehicles.

Officials say they responded to a crash along SC-81 just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say a Nissan sedan holding two people was traveling south on SC-81, when it crossed over the centerline.

Officials say the sedan struck a boat trailer attached to a Ford pick-up truck, then continued on to hit a 2022 Ram pick-up truck head-on.

Officials say both people inside the Nissan were killed in the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the Ram was transported to a hospital for injuries.

Officials say the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Woman dies in crash in Oconee Co.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Spartanburg Co.
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while riding bike, coroner says
Darren Baer
Suspect charged after two found dead inside Mauldin home

Latest News

Carolina Panthers' Eddy Pineiro (4) celebrating after kicking the game-winning field goal after...
Eddy Pineiro’s 23-yard FG as time expires helps Bryce Young, Panthers get 1st win over Texans 15-13
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Multiple gathered to celebrate 100 years at Duncan Park which was gifted to the city in 1923.
Multiple gather to celebrate 100 years at Duncan Park
Ice on Main
Ice on Main returns to downtown Greenville