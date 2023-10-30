SCHP: Two killed in crash after crossing centerline in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are now dead after a crash involving three vehicles.

Officials say they responded to a crash along SC-81 just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say a Nissan sedan holding two people was traveling south on SC-81, when it crossed over the centerline.

Officials say the sedan struck a boat trailer attached to a Ford pick-up truck, then continued on to hit a 2022 Ram pick-up truck head-on.

Officials say both people inside the Nissan were killed in the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the Ram was transported to a hospital for injuries.

Officials say the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

