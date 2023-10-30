Toddler pulled over for speeding while brushing teeth, police say

Officers pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town last week. (Source: Okarche Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKARCHE, Okla. (Gray News) – Authorities pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town last week.

The adorable driver with blonde hair was brushing her teeth while sitting behind the wheel of her hot pink, battery-operated mini car.

The Okarche Police Department said in a post on Facebook the mini-lawbreaker was driving over the speed limit on Kansas Avenue in her pink convertible.

Officer Maness took immediate action to get the reckless driver off the streets and pulled her over.

The little girl managed to talk her way out of a citation and received a warning instead.

“I’m sure her cuteness had something to do with it,” the police department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens killed in Abbeville Co. car crash
Coroner: Two teens killed in crash after crossing centerline in Abbeville Co.
Spartanburg Co. home targeted by 3 drive-by shootings
Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating third drive-by shooting at home
SCHP: Pedestrian fatally hit by oncoming car in Laurens Co.
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while riding bike, coroner says
Car Crash
Woman dies in crash in Oconee Co.

Latest News

David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
Winner of Southern Staples Showdown announced
Winner of Southern Staples Showdown announced
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Police conclude woman in Marion shot herself in leg
Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks....
Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued
Midday Eats: The One 5
Midday Eats: The One 5