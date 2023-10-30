Weather whiplash: from near record highs to First Alert freeze

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The last couple of days of October features near record highs once again with a big cool down on the way ushering in the potential for a freeze to kick off November.

Monday is the last day of warm weather with a major cold front knocking at our door to start off the week. Highs in the Upstate once again near records with is 86° at GSP. However, the mountains are cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s thanks to the onset of the cold front. Clouds begin building in over the mountains during the afternoon, spilling toward the Upstate during the evening. Expect breezy conditions as well, with WSW winds picking up to 10-15 mph and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

The cold front gradually sweeps across our area Tuesday, allowing an Arctic air mass to spill over the region. Highs drop 20° to 25° compared to Monday, giving us highs in the mid to upper 50s in the Upstate and the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains. The trick or treat forecast is cool with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 50s with a gradually clearing sky.

As far as the rain chances go with this front, it still looks minimal. A few showers are possible during the morning hours, mainly south of I-85. Any rain we see is out of here by the afternoon giving way to clearing skies.

Halloween is only the beginning of the cool down. By Wednesday morning, the Arctic chill is in full effect prompting a First Alert Weather Day. Morning lows are in the upper 20s to low 30s in the Upstate to the low to mid 20s in the mountains. On top of that, the breeze is still in full effect with gusts 30 to 40 mph giving us a wind chill to factor in. As you walk out the door Wednesday morning, feels like temperatures are in the low to mid 20s in the Upstate to the teens and even single digits in the mountains. So not only do you need to protect your plans and outdoor pets Tuesday before bed, but you need to dig out the hats and gloves along with the heavy coat for Wednesday school drop-off and the morning commute.

Highs Wednesday are the coldest of the week. We top out in the low 50s in the Upstate to the mid 40s in the mountains. This sets the stage for another cold night with temperatures once again taking a tumble to the 20s to low 30s. By then, the winds should die down so the feels like temperatures are a little higher in the upper teens to the upper 20s. It appears likely between Wednesday and Thursday morning our entire sees a widespread freeze bringing an end to the growing season.

Thursday afternoon sees temperatures slowly starting to moderate as we climb to the mid 50s for highs. Friday morning is another cold one with temperatures still below freezing in the mountains and just slight above freezing in the mid 30s in the Upstate. But the afternoon gets into the 60s with a mainly sunny sky. By the weekend, we’re back up above normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

