18-year-old facing charges after bringing gun to school

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a teen is facing charges after they brought a gun to Erwin High School.

According to deputies, the student, 18-year-old Savion Deshaun Kimble, is charged with having a gun on educational property.

Officials said this was an isolated occurrence. They are also asking students to continue to use the BCS anonymous safety reporting tip line.

“Thank you to our SROs, Detectives and school administrators for conducting a complete investigation,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

