Upstate radio station launches 24/7 Christmas music

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Audacy announced that Magic 106.3 has switched to an all-holiday music format.

The radio station will play classics from Mariah Carey, N’SYNC, Dean Martin, Kelly Clarkson, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Michael Bublé, Harry Connick Jr., and more through Jan. 1, 2024.

“Magic 106.3 is The Upstate’s Christmas Station,” says Dave Jackson, Brand Manager for Magic 106.3, Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg. “Embrace the magic of the holiday season as we fill your ears with warmth and your hearts with cheer around the clock. May the festive melodies guide you through this enchanting time of year whether you’re listening on your radio around the Upstate, or nationwide on the Audacy app and your smart speakers!”

