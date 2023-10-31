49 charged during ‘operation targeting quality-of-life issues’ in downtown Asheville

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said 49 people were recently charged during an operation “targeting quality-of-life issues” in the downtown Asheville area.

Officers said the operation aimed to address criminal behavior by repeat offenders. They added that they focused on the downtown area but also included other parts of the city selected through analysis and complaints from the community.

According to officers, 41 officers rotated throughout the 20-hour operation and, at times, worked with officials from Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Officers stated that, in total, 49 people were charged, and the following items were seized.

  • 3 firearms
  • 3.4g of crack cocaine
  • 2g of methamphetamine
  • 2g of Fentanyl

Officers said they have ongoing investigations related to this operation and that more charges could be coming.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Two teens killed in Abbeville Co. car crash
Coroner: Two teens killed in crash after crossing centerline in Abbeville Co.
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season

Latest News

Savion Deshaun Kimble
18-year-old facing charges after bringing gun to school
Pegasus Sculpture
12-foot tall temporary Millennium Pegasus sculpture displayed in downtown Anderson
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Officials issue burning ban due to atmospheric conditions in Buncombe Co.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find Anderson Co. woman believed to be in danger