49 charged during ‘operation targeting quality-of-life issues’ in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said 49 people were recently charged during an operation “targeting quality-of-life issues” in the downtown Asheville area.

Officers said the operation aimed to address criminal behavior by repeat offenders. They added that they focused on the downtown area but also included other parts of the city selected through analysis and complaints from the community.

According to officers, 41 officers rotated throughout the 20-hour operation and, at times, worked with officials from Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Officers stated that, in total, 49 people were charged, and the following items were seized.

3 firearms

3.4g of crack cocaine

2g of methamphetamine

2g of Fentanyl

Officers said they have ongoing investigations related to this operation and that more charges could be coming.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.