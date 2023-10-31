Cooler temps for Halloween, First Alert Freeze ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold front ushers in big temperature changes for Halloween with freezing temperatures settling in for the next several mornings.

It’s a case of weather whiplash from the low to mid 80s on Monday (Asheville set a new record high of 82°) to highs in the 50s for Halloween Tuesday. The cold front also brings a chance for a few spotty showers during the day. The best chance is south of I-85 through midafternoon, then gradually clearing into the evening.

While a light, spotty shower can’t be ruled out into the evening majority of the area stays dry for trick-or-treating. The trick or treat forecast is cool with temps in the mid 50s to low 50s with a gradually clearing sky.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for our area from 12:00 AM until 10:00 AM Wednesday. Lows in the Upstate are in the low 30s with most areas sitting just below or at freezing. In the mountains, morning lows are in the 20s setting the stage for a widespread freeze.

On top of that, the breeze is still in full effect with gusts 20 to 30 mph giving us a wind chill to factor in. As you walk out the door Wednesday morning, feels like temperatures are in the low to mid 20s in the Upstate to the teens and even single digits in the mountains. So not only do you need to protect your plans and outdoor pets Tuesday before bed, but you need to dig out the hats and gloves along with the heavy coat for Wednesday’s school drop-off and the morning commute.

Highs Wednesday are the coldest of the week. We top out in the low 50s in the Upstate to the mid 40s in the mountains. This sets the stage for another cold night with temperatures once again taking a tumble to the 20s to low 30s. By then, the winds should die down so the feels like temperatures are a little higher in the upper teens to the upper 20s.

Thursday afternoon sees temperatures slowly starting to moderate as we climb to the mid 50s for highs. Friday morning is another cold one with temperatures still below freezing in the mountains and hovering near freezing in the low 30s in the Upstate. But the afternoon gets into the 60s with a mainly sunny sky. By the weekend, we’re back up above normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

