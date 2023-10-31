Creed to stop in Upstate for 2024 reunion tour

Creed bassist Brian Marshall, guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and lead singer...
Creed bassist Brian Marshall, guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and lead singer Scott Stapp pose during a press conference before the band's show Friday, Sept. 25, 2009 in Houston. ROCKPIT.com has aligned with the USO to bring the concert to troops overseas by streaming the show shot with a record breaking 239 cameras. (Dave Einsel / AP Images for ROCKPIT)(Dave Einsel | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Creed is reuniting for a reunion tour in 2024 that will hit 40 cities across North America, including one stop in the Upstate.

In July, the band announced the reunion for their first show in 12 years.

The band, featuring all four original members, will headline the Summer of ‘99 Cruise taking place the weekend of April 18-22 along with a second cruise the following weekend.

Following that cruise, the band will tour across the U.S. supported by artists including 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck joining the tour on select dates.

The Summer of ‘99 tour will kick off in July.

The band will make its stop at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville on July 23.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

