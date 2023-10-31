Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football Head Coach Dabo Swinney responded to “Tyler from Spartanburg” questioning his salary during this disappointing season with a fiery five-minute rant Monday night on his weekly “Tiger Calls” show. Dabo was asked about his $11.5 million salary and a 4-4 season, and he acknowledged the disappointment while providing his thoughts on how some critics are responding to it.

“I don’t know how old you are, don’t really care. We won 11 games last year, and you’re part of the problem.” Dabo said. “That is part of the problem is people like you. The expectation is greater than the appreciation, and that’s part of the problem.”

Dabo continued talking about how he’s built up the Clemson program and how hard he’s worked for everything he and the program have achieved before a final message to Tyler from Spartanburg.

“If you don’t like how I run the program, don’t be a fan. I don’t care. But I’m the head coach, and I’m going to do what I believe is right for the long term of this program, what’s best for the players, and what I think is best for the moment,” Dabo said. “If you got a problem with that, that’s fine. I’m not going to sit here and let you call. I don’t give a crap how much money I’m making. You ain’t going to talk to me like I’m 12 years old. You’ve got to be freaking kidding me.”

