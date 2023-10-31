Deputies investigating after accidental shooting leaves one injured in Abbeville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating after an accidental shooting left a person in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near Keowee Road.

According to deputies, they are still investigating the situation, and no charges have been filed so far. They added that the current condition of the victim is unknown.

