Deputies looking for Anderson Co. woman believed to be in danger

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an endangered woman who went missing in Starr.

Deputies said 27-year-old Kayla Rae Young was last seen Monday evening around Fred Bradford Road. She was wearing black leggings and a two tone sweater.

Officials said Young is believed to be in danger.

If you see her, please call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.