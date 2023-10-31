Deputies looking for Anderson Co. woman believed to be in danger
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an endangered woman who went missing in Starr.
Deputies said 27-year-old Kayla Rae Young was last seen Monday evening around Fred Bradford Road. She was wearing black leggings and a two tone sweater.
Officials said Young is believed to be in danger.
If you see her, please call 911 immediately.
MORE NEWS:
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.