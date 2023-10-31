Deputies searching for missing person last seen in Haywood County

Joshua Seagraves
Joshua Seagraves(Haywood County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Joshua Seagraves, a missing 26-year-old last seen on October 14.

Deputies said Seagraves was last seen near Old Clyde Road and Janes Street in Clyde, North Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding Dustin Toon is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-356-2905.

