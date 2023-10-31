Driver dies over one week after single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that a driver died Monday, nearly a week after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County.

Officials said the crash happened along Fork Shoals Road on October 21.

According to officials, the driver was traveling along Fork Shoals Road when they went off the side of the road and hit a tree. The victim was taken to the hospital following the crash, but she passed away from her injuries on October 30 at 5:27 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Kaili Alexander from Simpsonville.

Officials stated that the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.