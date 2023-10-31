Firefighter involved in crash while responding to scene in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Poplar Springs Fire Department announced that a firefighter was involved in a crash Monday night while responding to a nearby scene.

Officials said the firefighter was returning to the Poplar Springs Fire Department when they collided with another driver.

According to officials, the details of the crash are currently under investigation. However, officials stated that both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

