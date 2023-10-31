High School football playoff brackets feature several upstate teams

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League football playoffs begin Friday, and several local teams are hosting first-round games with compelling storylines.

In class 5A, T.L. Hanna is hosting its playoff opener, along with Gaffney, J.L. Mann and Byrnes. Gaffney is just two seasons removed from winning the state championship. Byrnes plays its region rival Dorman, which it beat by only two points (28-26) earlier this month. J.L. Mann hosts Blythewood in FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week.

In class 4A, Greer, Greenville, Riverside and Westside are hosting on Friday. Greenville is hoping to make it to the Upper State Championship, also known as the state semifinals, for the third year in a row. That’s the farthest Greenville football has ever made it in the playoffs.

In class 3A, six local teams out of eight total teams in the upper state bracket are hosting their first-round games. That includes the number one seeds, Belton-Honea Path, Chapman, Clinton and Daniel. Daniel and BHP are both undefeated this year (10-0). Daniel recently won back-to-back state titles in 2020 and 2021.

In class 2A, Abbeville is the defending state champion. Head Coach Jamie Nickles has led Abbeville to 8 state titles in his 20 seasons there, giving him an incredible 40% success rate in winning state championships.

Another local team is the defending state champion in class 1A, which is Christ Church from Greenville. If you look a few games down the line, a Greenville rivals rematch is possible in the Upper State Championship game. Last season, St. Joseph’s and Christ Church met in that state semifinal game, and the same matchup is possible again if both teams make it to that point.

The Upper State Champion in each class will play the Lower State Champion to decide the overall state champion Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at South Carolina State.

Teams will need to win 6 playoff games to become a state champion, the first of which is this Friday.

Below is every first-round matchup from each class.

To access the South Carolina High School League brackets, click the blue title of each class.

Class 5A

Upper State

Fort Mill at T.L. Hanna

Boiling Springs at Dutch Fork

Woodmont at Clover

Lexington at Gaffney

Spartanburg at Rock Hill

Blythewood at J.L. Mann

Dorman at Byrnes

Hillcrest at Nation Ford

Lower State

Cane Bay at White Knoll

Socastee at Fort Dorchester

Chapin at Stratford

Ashley Ridge at Sumter

River Bluff at Summerville

Berkely at Conway

St. James at Carolina Forest

W Ashley at Goose Creek

Class 4A

Upper State

Indian Land at Greer

South Aiken at Greenville

Greenwood at North Augusta

Laurens at Northwestern

York at Riverside

Airport at Westside

Eastside at South Pointe

Easley at Midland Valley

Lower State

Lugoff-Elgin at S. Florence

Richland Northeast at Bluffton

W. Florence at Lucy Beckham

Lancaster at Ridge View

May River at Myrtle Beach

Colleton at Irmo

AC Flora at Hartsville

Wilson at James Island

Class 3A

Upper State

Blue Ridge at Daniel

Woodruff at Wren

Crescent at Chapman

Powdersville at Chester

Emerald at Belton-Honea Path

Travelers Rest at Pendleton

Palmetto at Clinton

Seneca at Broome

Lower State

North Charleston at Dillon

Dreher at Camden

Aynor at Hanahan

Darlington at Gilbert

Lake City at Brookeland Cayce

Manning at Phillip Simmons

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Crestwood

Beaufort at Loris

Class 2A

Upper State

Columbia at Abbeville

Saluda at Newberry

Mid-Carolina at Silver Bluff

Liberty at Fairfield Central

Landrum at Strom Thurmond

Keenan at Ninety-Six

Pelion at Gray Collegiate

Chesnee at Batesburg-Leesville

Lower State

Ridgeland Hardeeville at Andrew Jackson

Kingstree at Timberland

Bishop England at Hampton County

North Central at Andrews

Lee Central at Oceanside

Woodland at Cheraw

Central at Marion

Lake Marion at Barnwell

Class 1A

Upper State

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Christ Church

Dixie at McBee

McCormick at Blackville-Hilda

CA Johnson at Wagner-Salley

Whitmire at Calhoun County

Denmark-Olar at Southside Christian

Calhoun Falls at Lewisville

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at St. Joseph’s

Lower State

St. John’s at Johnsonville

Lakeview at Whale Branch

Branchville at Lamar

Carver’s Bay at Baptist Hill

Hannah-Pamplico at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Military Magnet at East Clarendon

Hemingway at Cross

Allendale-Fairfax at Latta

