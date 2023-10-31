High School football playoff brackets feature several upstate teams
Abbeville, Christ Church look to repeat, other local teams begin journey toward state championship
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League football playoffs begin Friday, and several local teams are hosting first-round games with compelling storylines.
In class 5A, T.L. Hanna is hosting its playoff opener, along with Gaffney, J.L. Mann and Byrnes. Gaffney is just two seasons removed from winning the state championship. Byrnes plays its region rival Dorman, which it beat by only two points (28-26) earlier this month. J.L. Mann hosts Blythewood in FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week.
In class 4A, Greer, Greenville, Riverside and Westside are hosting on Friday. Greenville is hoping to make it to the Upper State Championship, also known as the state semifinals, for the third year in a row. That’s the farthest Greenville football has ever made it in the playoffs.
In class 3A, six local teams out of eight total teams in the upper state bracket are hosting their first-round games. That includes the number one seeds, Belton-Honea Path, Chapman, Clinton and Daniel. Daniel and BHP are both undefeated this year (10-0). Daniel recently won back-to-back state titles in 2020 and 2021.
In class 2A, Abbeville is the defending state champion. Head Coach Jamie Nickles has led Abbeville to 8 state titles in his 20 seasons there, giving him an incredible 40% success rate in winning state championships.
Another local team is the defending state champion in class 1A, which is Christ Church from Greenville. If you look a few games down the line, a Greenville rivals rematch is possible in the Upper State Championship game. Last season, St. Joseph’s and Christ Church met in that state semifinal game, and the same matchup is possible again if both teams make it to that point.
The Upper State Champion in each class will play the Lower State Champion to decide the overall state champion Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at South Carolina State.
Teams will need to win 6 playoff games to become a state champion, the first of which is this Friday.
Below is every first-round matchup from each class.
To access the South Carolina High School League brackets, click the blue title of each class.
Upper State
Fort Mill at T.L. Hanna
Boiling Springs at Dutch Fork
Woodmont at Clover
Lexington at Gaffney
Spartanburg at Rock Hill
Blythewood at J.L. Mann
Dorman at Byrnes
Hillcrest at Nation Ford
Lower State
Cane Bay at White Knoll
Socastee at Fort Dorchester
Chapin at Stratford
Ashley Ridge at Sumter
River Bluff at Summerville
Berkely at Conway
St. James at Carolina Forest
W Ashley at Goose Creek
Upper State
Indian Land at Greer
South Aiken at Greenville
Greenwood at North Augusta
Laurens at Northwestern
York at Riverside
Airport at Westside
Eastside at South Pointe
Easley at Midland Valley
Lower State
Lugoff-Elgin at S. Florence
Richland Northeast at Bluffton
W. Florence at Lucy Beckham
Lancaster at Ridge View
May River at Myrtle Beach
Colleton at Irmo
AC Flora at Hartsville
Wilson at James Island
Upper State
Blue Ridge at Daniel
Woodruff at Wren
Crescent at Chapman
Powdersville at Chester
Emerald at Belton-Honea Path
Travelers Rest at Pendleton
Palmetto at Clinton
Seneca at Broome
Lower State
North Charleston at Dillon
Dreher at Camden
Aynor at Hanahan
Darlington at Gilbert
Lake City at Brookeland Cayce
Manning at Phillip Simmons
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Crestwood
Beaufort at Loris
Upper State
Columbia at Abbeville
Saluda at Newberry
Mid-Carolina at Silver Bluff
Liberty at Fairfield Central
Landrum at Strom Thurmond
Keenan at Ninety-Six
Pelion at Gray Collegiate
Chesnee at Batesburg-Leesville
Lower State
Ridgeland Hardeeville at Andrew Jackson
Kingstree at Timberland
Bishop England at Hampton County
North Central at Andrews
Lee Central at Oceanside
Woodland at Cheraw
Central at Marion
Lake Marion at Barnwell
Upper State
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Christ Church
Dixie at McBee
McCormick at Blackville-Hilda
CA Johnson at Wagner-Salley
Whitmire at Calhoun County
Denmark-Olar at Southside Christian
Calhoun Falls at Lewisville
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at St. Joseph’s
Lower State
St. John’s at Johnsonville
Lakeview at Whale Branch
Branchville at Lamar
Carver’s Bay at Baptist Hill
Hannah-Pamplico at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Military Magnet at East Clarendon
Hemingway at Cross
Allendale-Fairfax at Latta
