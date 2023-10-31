Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurens Co.

Demorris Cornelius Boyd
Demorris Cornelius Boyd(Laurens Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man was arrested on multiple drug charges after deputies found narcotics in the house on Monday.

According to police, officers conducted a targeted search warrant at a location on Russell Street after an investigation into the activities of Demorris Cornelius Boyd.

Officers said Boyd was identified for his involvement in the distribution of dangerous narcotics within the community.

During the search, they found significant amounts of crack cocaine, along with a small cache of unlawfully possessed firearms, police said.

One of the weapons, a handgun, was reported stolen in the Upstate region in 2009.

Boyd was taken into custody without incident and faces 16 charges:

  • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, third offense
  • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of a school
  • Four counts of distribution of crack cocaine third offense
  • Seven counts of felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Felon in possession of ammunition -611 rounds of assorted ammunition
  • Possession or use of body armor by a felon
Laurens Police seized multiple weapons and narcotics at a location on Russell Street.
Laurens Police seized multiple weapons and narcotics at a location on Russell Street.(Laurens Police Department)

Officers said there were a total of nine bullet holes in the specific body armor.

In addition, two vehicles were seized and will be going through the forfeiture process.

“While you may not always hear about our ongoing investigations, rest assured, we have active felony cases in progress all the time. Our policy is to release information at the conclusion of investigations or in select instances, but not always if a criminal investigation is ongoing. Criminals should be aware that we are constantly working to dismantle their criminal organizations. They have to get lucky every day, but we only need one successful operation to apprehend them. The probability of getting caught when engaging in illegal activities in the city of Laurens is very high,” said Chief Keith Grounsell.

If anyone has any additional information to assist detectives with this investigation, please contact Det. Sgt. Billy Sellers at bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com and 864-681-2351.

