12-foot tall temporary Millennium Pegasus sculpture displayed in downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials announced the community was presented with a new sculpture that was placed in the downtown area.

According to officials, a community group known as To Better Anderson (TBA) approached them with a need to place their latest project: a Millennium Pegasus.

The 3,000 pound sculpture was created by Sandy Scott of Lander, Wyoming and was installed on the site of the former Bailes Building in downtown Anderson.

Officials said the purchase, transportation and installation of the sculpture was funded by the TBA with private funds. The county provided the location, concrete slab and lighting for the installation. They also said they anticipate the sculpture will be relocated to a permanent site in two or three years.

The bronze 12-feet tall, 14.5 wingspan sculpture was originally on display in Denver.

