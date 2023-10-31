More than 1,600 attend Spartanburg’s Boo Bash at Cleveland Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On the night before Halloween and Spartanburg’s Cleveland Park is celebrated early. Kids got a head start on filling their buckets with candy at the 2nd Annual Boo Bash, hosted by the County Parks and Rec Department.

“So the whole idea is to bring your whole family out to have a night of not so frightful fun,” said Kirsten Guilfoos, the Marketing Manager for Spartanburg County Parks.

At Boo Bash families put on their best or scariest costumes and circled around tables of 35 local businesses.

“I came for the candy,” said 14 year old Dayonah Bruton, showing off her bag of treats.

Spartanburg Parks came up with the free event after noticing trick or treating alternatives were gaining popularity—but there were not a lot of large-scale options close by for parents.

“We did it last year for the first time and we thought this will be fun, we hope a couple hundred people show up and to our surprise nearly a thousand people did,” said Guilfoos.

Parents say it’s a lot easier going table to table than it is going door to door.

“It’s contained and I like how right now, it’s light out, I can see them. So yeah, I do like this better than trick-or-treating,” said Jessica Ashby, who brought her four kids to Boo Bash.

“This is actually a lot easier because you’re not actually going to people’s houses when you don’t know who’s in there, not saying anyone’s going to hurt anybody, it just feels to me a lot safer” said Heather Black, who brought her family.

As for the kids— Carson and Presley Ashby, who dressed as an army man and cheerleader say they love getting candy.

“My favorite part about Halloween is spending time with family and seeing all the great costumes,” said Carson Ashby.

